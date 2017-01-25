Missing Houston man's truck found in Jasper County

JASPER - Jasper County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Houston man in Jasper County.

A truck belonging to Amon Gift, 23, of Alvin, who has been missing since Friday, was found in Jasper County.

A real estate agent stumbled upon Gift's truck Tuesday afternoon stuck in the mud on a road described by deputies as impassible in an area off of CR222.

A note written on a window of Gift's truck said "look ahead."

A Vernon Parish, Louisiana bloodhound and a Texas DPS helicopter are also assisting with the search.

Anyone who may have seen Gift or has any information is asked to please contact the Jasper county Sheriffs' Office At (409) 384-5417

(© 2017 KBMT)