Missing Houston man's body found near Lake Sam Rayburn in Jasper County

JASPER - The body of a 23 year-old U.S. Army veteran from Houston who has been missing since Friday has been found near Lake Sam Rayburn in Jasper County.

The body of Amon Gift, of Alvin, who had served in Afghanistan and was said to be suffering from P.T.S.D.was found by a fisherman in a cove just south of Mill Creek Park on the southeast side of Lake Sam Rayburn near Brookeland just before 2 p.m. according to a release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Gift's body was recovered by members of the Jasper County Emergency Corps just before 3 p.m. the release said.

It is believed that Gift , whose body was identified by Sabine County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Jamie Brasher, died from a gunshot wound but deputies have not said whether or not the wound was self-inflicted according to the release.

Gift left home on Friday in his 2008 Dodge Dakota which was found stuck in the mud and abandoned on Tuesday afternoon just over a mile away in the woods just off County Road 222 west of U.S. 96 north of Jasper the release said.

A real estate agent stumbled upon Gift's truck Tuesday afternoon stuck in the mud on a road described by deputies as impassible in an area off of CR222.

A note written on a window of Gift's truck said "look ahead."

Gift was said to have called a family member on Friday and told them he was at the park.

Sheriff's deputies and others searched for Gift in the area

Deputies, Jasper County Emergency Corps members, and Lake Rayburn firefighters searched the area anear where his truck was found beginning on Tuesday afternoon but were unable to locate any sign of Gift.

A Vernon Parish, Louisiana bloodhound, Jasper County Emergency Core and a Texas DPS helicopter also assisted with the search.

It is unknown whether Gift's P.T.S.D. contributed to his death which remains under investigation.

