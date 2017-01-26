Ground search called off for missing Houston man in Jasper County

JASPER - The ground search for a missing Houston man whose truck was found in Jasper County has been called off.

The investigation is continuing into the disappearance of Amon Gift, 23, of Alvin, however nothing has been found in the Lake Sam Rayburn area that would indicate he was in the area according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman.

Deputies, Jasper County Emergency Corps members, and Lake Rayburn firefighters searched the area and found nothing according to the sheriff's office.

A truck belonging to Gift, who has been missing since Friday, was found in Jasper County.

A real estate agent stumbled upon Gift's truck Tuesday afternoon stuck in the mud on a road described by deputies as impassible in an area off of CR222.

A note written on a window of Gift's truck said "look ahead."

A Vernon Parish, Louisiana bloodhound, Jasper County Emergency Core and a Texas DPS helicopter are also assisting with the search.

Core President Billy Wiliford said he believes the car got stuck in the mud on Friday and that Gift left the area on foot.

However, emergency responders couldn't find any foot prints due to heavy rain over the weekend.

12news spoke to his wife Savannah Gift who said her husband is in the military and recently came back from Afghanistan in May. She said she believes he is suffering from PTSD.





Anyone who may have seen Gift or has any information is asked to please contact the Jasper county Sheriffs' Office At (409) 384-5417

