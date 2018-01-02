Missing 15-year-old Beaumont girl found in Houston, now safe with mom

Autumn Rice, 15

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont teen missing since October has been reunited with her family.

Autumn Rice, 15, who had been missing since October 30, 2017, contacted her mother and told her she was in Houston according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Rice's mother picked her up in Houston according to police.

She was last seen walking to West Brook High School when she was reported missing according to previous reports.

