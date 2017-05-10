Missing 12-year-old boy on Bolivar Peninsula has been found

A 12-year-old autistic boy missing on the Bolivar Peninsula since early Wednesday morning has been found.

Jack Boggess, of Texas Equusearch told 12News that Fidel Hernandez has been found and has been taken to a hospital to be checked out.

A spokesperson for the Galveston County Sheriff's Office told 12News that Hernandez was last seen around midnight and that his mother found the front door open and him missing at about 4:30 a.m. and alerted the sheriff's office.

Texas Equusearch and other volunteers helped authorities search for the child.

