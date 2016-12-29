Mid-county neighbors rush to save single mom's burning RV

From doing laundry to fighting fire, Thursday morning is one Joshua Aguilar won't soon forget. Around 5:15 a.m., he was in the laundry room at New Lloyed RV Park in Port Neches when little Blake Mason came running in.

"I'm like, "Guys, there's a fire! We all started running down and tried to take it out," Mason said. "I was like, 'It's fixing to blow up!'"

When they got to the RV, which belongs to a single mother of four, they could already see the flames.

"Me and [Blake's] uncle took off running really quick because we had fire extinguishers sitting up around the RV park," Aguilar said.

The fire that scared away others, including the woman who lived in the RV, drew good Samaritans such as Aguilar.

"I walked in, got all the way to the back where it's not burnt up, made sure no one was back there, then I came back to the front," he described. "When I knew everyone was OK, I ran out of there."





Aguilar and other neighbors then used their fire extinguishers to stop the flames from spreading.

"We ran up and started spraying it," he said. "Next thing I know, it just got bigger as soon as we started spraying."

Despite their efforts, the RV was a complete loss by the time crews from Port Neches, Nederland and Groves got there. Aguilar said he'd do it all again if it meant keeping his neighbors safe.

"I knew she had kids," he explained. "I see them playing outside all the time, so I wasn't going to let them get burned."

Investigators haven't released an official cause of the fire yet, but Aguilar told 12News it started on the stove.

