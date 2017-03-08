Microwave explodes: causes severe trailer fire at the 1600 block of highway 365

NEDERLAND - Port Arthur fire deparment received a report of a trailer fire at the 1600 block of highway 365 in Nederland at approximately 8:30 Wednesday evening.

According to a neighbor, the homeowner was microwaving food when the homeowner heard some popping and the microwave exploded.

The neighbor stated that the flames were engulfed out the windows of the trailer. The fire was isolated to the kitchen area inside the trailer.

All occupants were able to get out of the residence without any injuries.

We have a crew on scene. More details to come.

