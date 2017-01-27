Meth, cocaine and guns found in Beaumont man's house

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont man is facing drug and weapons charges after police officers searched his house, Friday.

Police say the department's Narcotics Unit used a search and arrest warrant to look through a home in the 3800 block of W. Lynwood around 1:15 p.m.

During the search, officers found 600 grams of methamphetamine, 300 grams of cocaine, and several firearms.

Gerardo Rodriguez, 27, was placed under arrest and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

He faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Federal Charges are pending.

Nearby Jones Clark Elementary was placed on lockdown during the arrest as a precaution.

