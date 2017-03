Someone in Port Arthur may be a millionaire and not yet know it.

Lotto officials have confirmed that a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Shell Food Mart located at 2549 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

The drawing was on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The winning numbers are 20 33 45 58 69, the mega ball is 4, and the Megaplier is 2.

