Medical helicopter takes accident victim to hospital after Evadale logging truck accident

EVADALE - One person was taken to the hospital by air ambulance Tuesday morning following an accident involving a logging truck and a pickup.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. on Fanning Road near FM 1131 in Evadale. Firefighters used a Jaws of Life to remove a man from the pickup. The medical helicopter took him to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. A firefighter on the scene could not say the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

The Department of Public Safety and the Evadale Fire Department are working the scene.

