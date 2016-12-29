Medical helicopter called to International Paper due to harsh chemical exposure

ORANGE COUNTY - Orange County Emergency Management has confirmed that two people has been exposed to a chemical at an Paper Plant located in Orange.

The incident happened at International Paper on Inland road off of highway 87.

According to Acadian, both people have been transported to hospitals. One was transported to Houston by Medical helicopter. Another person was transported to Baptist Beaumont.

We have a crew there at this time. More details to come.

