Mechanic receives 'severe cut' to throat in industrial accident near Buna

BUNA - A mechanic near Buna was airlifted to a Beaumont Hospital Monday afternoon after his throat was cut in an industrial accident.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 2:25 p.m. from the man, a field mechanic, who was about three miles west of Highway 87 on FM 253 a few miles east of Buna.

The man told dispatchers that he had been bleeding out a pressure valve when the valve fell, releasing pressure and causing a severe cut to his throat.

Trout Creek and Buna volunteer firefighters responded and administered first aid until a helicopter arrived to transport the injured man to a Beaumont hospital.

(© 2017 KBMT)