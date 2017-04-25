STARKS, LA - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating one of three Orange residents accused in an aggravated burglary.

32-year-old Thomas Henson, 33-year-old Lea Pence, and 43-year-old Michael Helmer "Mikey Irish", all of Orange are accused of going into a home on Samuel Johnson Road in Starks, early Monday morning and tying the 83-year-old resident to his bed then stealing his belongings.

A Meals on Wheels employee found the elderly man around eight, Monday morning and notified CPSO.

The victim told investigators he went to bed around 1:00 a.m. but was awakened by two masked individuals tying him to his bed. Detectives learned the man had been tied up for approzimately 7 hours. Family members say two firearms, a cellphone and several other items had been taken from the residence.

While speaking with the victim further detectives learned a man and women had visited his home earlier in the month, telling him they were looking for a place to stay. According to witnesses near the victim's home, the same two individuals were seen at the home the day before the burglary. They were later identified as Henson and Pence.

Monday evening CPSO detectives, with the assistance with Orange Police Department, located Henson and Pence at a residence in Orange. They also located the victim's stolen cell phone, as well as other items that were taken from the home.

Henson was arrested and booked by the Orange Police Department on narcotics charges. After detectives interviewed Pence she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm; theft over $750; cruelty to the infirmed; and false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon. Judge Robert Wyatt set her bond at $117,500.

Tuesday morning, detectives were able to identify Helmer as the third suspect in the burglary. Detectives issued warrants on Henson, who is currently incarcerated in Orange, and Helmer for aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm; theft over $750; cruelty to the infirmed; and false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon. Judge Robert Wyatt set Henson's bond at $155,000 and Helmer's at $135,000.

Anyone with information on Helmer's whereabouts, is asked to call the CPSO lead Detective Cody Fontenot at (337) 431-8072 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released.

(Michael Helmer is the suspect in the middle)



