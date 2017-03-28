Mauriceville residents on edge over loose dogs wandering neighborhood

A Mauriceville neighborhood is on edge after residents said loose dogs are wreaking havoc on their lives.

Neighbors said the issue is centered along Highway 12 near Woodland Drive, Lazy Ln and Ashland Dr.

Kirstie Clevin said she is frustrated that she can’t walk outside without unfamiliar dogs running around.

"I used to ride my bikes and I did it one time and almost around every corner I was getting chased by dogs,” said Clevin. “I won’t ride my bike anymore"

Several neighbors in the area took pictures of the dogs that were walking around the neighborhood. Clevin said she saw a dog chase two middle school girls down the street.

“There was a big dog, like hair standing on its back growling and snapping at them and we stopped and my mom grabbed her purse and started chasing after them,” said Clevin.

Dog owners like James Mitchell said he is worried about taking his dogs outside his house because it threatens his pet’s safety.

"I’m afraid that dogs are running around that are dropped off will attack my dogs when they are on their leashes and I can't have that," said Clevin.





The Orange County Sheriff's office said pet owners are required to keep their dogs on a leash when they are out in public.



If deputies are called to an area with a dog on the loose they will give the owner a warning. If they receive a call about the same dog they can issue a fine up to $500.

"I just wish people would be responsible with their animal’s and if they are vicious they need to pin them up or keep them inside," said Clevin.

It’s a wish neighbors fear will never come true, just to walk outside again without getting chased or having to worry about their kids getting hurt.

Neighbors said they also have an issue with people dropping off abandoned dogs in the area.

According to the Orange County Animal Restraint and Rabies Ordinance, dropping off abandoned dogs is a class A misdemeanor. This can result in a year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine.







