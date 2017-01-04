Mauriceville residents express their concerns with postal service

Residents who live in Mauriceville complain they are experiencing problems with getting their mail.

Several people who live in the Green Acres neighborhood said their mail has been sent to the wrong address or their mail box is being raided by thieves.

Resident Pat Martin said she makes a trip to her mailbox every day to check for letters or bills. Today, is the first time in weeks that she has received anything.

"You know the saying rain or shine the postman always comes on time but that's not the case here," said Martin.

She said the neighborhood has been dealing with this mail issue for months.

"I've had a package I've been looking for, for at least a week,” said Martin.

Martin said she worries about her granddaughter, Hope who lives next door. Her granddaughter is disabled and relies on a check from the government each week. Hope’s mother had to go to the bank after she never received government disability checks.

"She has a lot of needs and if that check doesn't come in, her needs are not met," said Martin.



Martin said she has also has issues with thieves going through her mailbox.

"We've had our boxes getting broken into, we've had people going around and found our mailboxes with the door open," said Martin.

To prevent thefts, residents like Jarod Sims buy mail boxes with locks on them to protect their mail.

"I don't appreciate the thieves stealing our mail in the neighborhood and hope they get caught," said Sims.



Sims said he caught a thief on his security camera digging through his mailbox and then moving on to the next home.



"They pretty much been hitting the neighborhood and all of Mauriceville,” said Sims. “Just taking whatever they want and throwing the rest in the ditch or in random places."

Neighbors in the area said they made complaints with the Sheriff’s and Post office. 12 News reached out to the post office in Orange but there was no answer.

(© 2017 KBMT)