Marriage Money Matters: Overcoming Financial Infidelity

Being unfaithful can be an affair of the wallet and is a gateway to financial infidelity.

Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, Cathy DeWitt Dunn says 'It is cheating because you are not being honest with your spouse"

And it doesn't just happen among the rich, it occurs at all income levels. A recent survey found 42% of adults spend or siphon money without their partner knowing.

Internet shopping spawned a web of deceit in one anonymous man's marriage. He went on a four year buying frenzy, even making big purchases, a big no-no when it's done in secret.

When it comes to major ticket items, Dunn says,"both parties should always agree on those.”

As for the secret shopper, he wound up in about $22,000 in debt after shopping behind his wife’s back.

"I was afraid she would leave me,” says the anonymous man.

But on expert advice he confessed to his wife about his wrongdoing.

CPA & Wealth Fulfillment Strategist, Holly Signorelli says "when you are carrying that around it is like a black cloud that just follows you wherever you go"

The secret shopper and his wife followed a recommendation to get marriage counseling.But several years past the incident the pair is still trying to rebuild their finances and their marriage.

If you have questions as to whether your spouse might be committing financial infidelity, here are some warning signs: your spouse becomes angry when you discuss finances, they make big purchases without talking with you first, you find bills for items you know nothing about, and you find credit cards you didn't know they had.

