Marriage Money Matters: Financial Infidelity

While working to keep your marriage strong may include some romantic moments, something that could lead to problems: financial infidelity. Experts say it's all too common, even leading to divorce in some cases.

As long as money is a part of love and marriage, there is a breeding ground for things to go wrong. Financial planner Dave Henderson says he sees it occasionally, when a beast of a problem pokes up its head

"As we were going through budgeting for some clients, there was just a shortfall in the budget every month and they just couldn't figure out where it was,” says Henderson.

The clients were committing financial infidelity, where one partner is siphoning away money and spending it.

According to the non-profit Consumer Education Services, as many as 80% of partners had spent money without their spouse's permission.

Financial planners like Marty Walsh sometimes get caught in the middle as pseudo-marriage counselors when clients spend money and hide it from their partner.

Walsh says, "Whether intentionally or not, that could be really damaging to a relationship."

If you keep close tabs on your books, it should be obvious if you're a victim. And if you're doing it, there's really only one way to get back on track: come clean.

If you or your partner are playing loose with combined money, experts say you should talk about it as soon as possible. They say it'll likely only get worse if you wait, or don't address the issue at all.

