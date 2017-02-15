Marriage Money Matters: Divorce- Proof Your Marriage

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

Sometimes two become one, until debt do they part.

“Unfortunately in my practice I hear about it often” said certified Divorce Financial Analyst Cathy Dewitt Dunn.

Financial advisors see money problems end in divorces or in unhealthy silence.

According to CPA & Wealth Fulfillment Strategist Holly Signorelli, “They stopped talking about money because every time they talked about money it became a fight.”

Surveys find 70% of married people argue about money, more than household chores, togetherness, even sex. More than a third of couples who are stressed blame finances, but not Bob and Gail Schultz.

“I couldn’t imagine fighting with him over money because we have never done it,” said Gail Shultz.

Together 44 years, they’ve been an open book, an open checkbook really, from day one. Both say, communication is key. Experts recommend that couples: meet regularly to talk about all finances, have a budget, and allow allowances.

“It’s nice to have a little account on the side that is yours that you can treat or reward yourself," says Dunn, "but you are doing that with the approval of your spouse.”

Advice that may help a marriage be richer rather than poorer, with more good times than bad.

Financial experts also add it’s important to respect your partner’s history and habits, even if you don’t agree with them. Once you understand each other's history, you can start creating strategies that work for both of you.

