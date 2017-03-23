Marine pulls dangerous stunt to raise PTSD awareness

Marine Mark Perez says he got up on the "Be Someone" bridge partially as a stunt and partially to raise awareness about veterans and PTSD. (Photo: KHOU)

This Monday at rush hour, many people may have looked up at the "Be Someone" bridge and seen a man in full-Marine Corps uniform, streaming live on Facebook.

His name is Mark Perez. He was also there saluting for as long as he could.

"I'm here today to prove a point," he said on Facebook Live.

The point he's making has to do with his own struggles, leaving the Marine Corps and transitioning to civilian life -- namely his struggles with PTSD.

"I ended up getting stabbed in 2013 as a result from drinking. From there, it was a roller coaster," Perez said Thursday, adding that he's even seen close friends commit suicide.

"I had no time to think for myself, not to even take care of myself and I decided to make a change," he said.

He turned first to personal training but quit to start his own business called Bold Motion, a business aimed at dealing with the health and wellness of veterans.

Perez says he got up on the bridge partially as a stunt, but that is not entirely why.

"I did it just to gain respect and make people understand that this marine is obviously out here for something. It's not for it to go viral," he said.

Eventually he had to stop saluting because a train comes barreling through. Then Houston Police ordered him down but he felt like this was the only way to make his point.

"I'm trying to be someone to help people, and there are a lot of people out there like me. It's just people choose different routes. I chose this route," he said.

Perez says HPD took him to the VA hospital for a psychological evaluation, but he was released without charges.

His goal is to raise $1 million to donate to non-profits that work with veterans through his GoFundMe page.

© 2017 KHOU-TV