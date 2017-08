JASPER COUNTY -- Jasper county authorities have issues a mandatory evacuation for resident living south of Dam B due to the dam having more water than it can handle. All gates to the dam have been opened.

The evacuation is for LOW LYING areas along the Neches River within Jasper County. It is in affect until further notice.

Stay with 12NewsNow for the very latest!

© 2017 KBMT-TV