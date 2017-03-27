Man, woman rob Orange resident at knife point, force him to drive them to Nederland

System.Object

ORANGE - Orange Police are investigating the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery of a resident at knife point .

Orange Police officers responded to the Cypresswood Apartments in the 100 block of South Highway 87 just before 10 p.m. Sunday after a resident reported the crime according to a police report on the incident.

The victim told police that at about 8 p.m. outside the apartment complex a man and woman had asked him for a ride to a business in Orange.

He agreed to give them a ride but once they got into his 2006 Honda Accord they both pulled knives, held them to his neck and demanded that he take them to Nederland according to the report.

The man told the suspects that he would comply but was unfamiliar with the area so they gave him directions to an unknown location in Nederland where the couple robbed him of his wallet, mobile phone and watch before fleeing the report said.

The man did not know where in Nederland he dropped the pair off and did not know if he was near a business or a residence when he dropped them off according to the report.

The man then drove back to his apartment in Orange where he called police.

