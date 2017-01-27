Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - A Port Arthur man is in custody after being wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant.
Kaleb Deand're Angelle is in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility being held on a $100,000 bond following the arrest.
Officers got a tip that he was at the Prince Hall Apartments just before 7 p.m. Friday.
Police say the arrest was made with no incident to any parties involved.
