home on Woodlawn Avenue.

Flames kept Marco Lopez from running out his bedroom door and burglar bars on his window prevented him from escaping.

Firefighters saw him punching the window trying to get out and rescued him.

"I'm good now, but that was scary, seeing the house filled with smoke," Lopez said.

Lopez and his family say they're relieved no one was seriously hurt.

"So on that part, we actually got blessed and he [Marco] is extremely happy because the fire department came over quick and pulled him out. And like, there's no words I can use to praise, but credit to them for the quick job they did in helping out," Pete Mendoza, Lopez’s uncle said.

Investigators think a faulty water heater sparked the fire which was contained to the laundry room. Smoke damaged a few other rooms.

Jimmy Blanchard with Beaumont Fire Rescue says this fire could have been much worse, especially since the house didn't have any smoke detectors.

"You need the smoke detectors in every house. There's no reason not to have them. And really, how much is your life worth? You really need to take those preventative measures for fire safety," Blanchard said.



