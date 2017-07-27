Man taken by medical helicopter after Mauriceville shooting

Shooting in Mauriceville 7/26/2017

The condition of a man shot in the stomach last night is not released this morning as Orange County sheriff’s deputies investigate an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lazy Lane. This is off of Texla Road in Mauriceville.

A deputy on the scene said the victim was shot in the stomach. He was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth by medical helicopter.

No arrests have been announced as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the shooting may have been accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

