BEAUMONT - A firearm sounding off in the early morning hours of Sunday had first responders swarming a popular hotel in Beaumont.

Beaumont police say the commotion was due to the accidental discharge of a gun at the MCM Elegante hotel in the 2300 block of Interstate 10.

Around 1:30 a.m. the man's gun was reportedly in a bag when it went off.

The man suffered injuries to his eye area. Beaumont Fire Rescue tells us he was taken to Christus Southeast Texas Hospital St. Elizabeth under a trauma alert.

At last check a medical condition update was not available.

Officers cleared the scene within an hour of the initial call.

