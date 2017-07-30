BEAUMONT - A firearm sounding off in the early morning hours of Sunday had first responders swarming a popular hotel in Beaumont.
Beaumont police say the commotion was due to the accidental discharge of a gun at the MCM Elegante hotel in the 2300 block of Interstate 10.
Around 1:30 a.m. the man's gun was reportedly in a bag when it went off.
The man suffered injuries to his eye area. Beaumont Fire Rescue tells us he was taken to Christus Southeast Texas Hospital St. Elizabeth under a trauma alert.
At last check a medical condition update was not available.
Officers cleared the scene within an hour of the initial call.
