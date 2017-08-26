Man struck, killed after stopping to assist another motorist along Interstate 10 east of Walden Road

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed along eastbound Interstate 10 just east of Walden Road.

The man was struck and killed when he stopped at the to assist another driver in a stalled vehicle according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

The interstate remains closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

