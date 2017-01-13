Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check cashing business

GROVES - Groves Police officers are investigating a robbery at a check cashing service.

Officers responded to the call at A1 Financial at 6101 Gulfway about 1:30 p.m.

The owner of the business tells 12News that a man came in to cash a check and robbed the business getting away with $55,800 in cash.

The man got out of the back seat of a maroon Ford Fusion and was described as being a young black man, about 5' 11" tall wearing a black hoodie.

No description of the driver was given.

