Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check cashing business

GROVES - Groves Police officers are investigating a robbery at a check cashing service.
Officers responded to the call at A1 Financial at 6101 Gulfway about 1:30 p.m.
The owner of the business tells 12News that a man came in to cash a check and robbed the business getting away with $55,800 in cash.
The man got out of the back seat of a maroon Ford Fusion and was described as being a young black man, about 5' 11" tall wearing a black hoodie.
No description of the driver was given.
