KBMT
Close

Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check cashing business

KBMT 3:00 PM. CST January 13, 2017

GROVES - Groves Police officers are investigating a robbery at a check cashing service.

Officers responded to the call at A1 Financial  at 6101 Gulfway  about 1:30 p.m.

The owner of the business tells 12News that a man came in to cash a check and robbed the business getting away with $55,800 in cash.

The man got out of the back seat of a maroon Ford Fusion and was described as being a young black man, about 5' 11" tall wearing a black hoodie.

No description of the driver was given.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories