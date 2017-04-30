Man stabbed after altercation on Church street

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police Department received a call about a stabbing at the 1300 block of Church at approximately 5:15p.m Sunday evening.

Two males were fighting in a yard when one of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the hand and stomach. The Victim then ran into an unoccupied home and locked the door according to law enforcement.

The suspect ran back to his home on Chaison after the stabbing. The victim did not file any charges. No arrests have been made in the incident.

The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

