ORANGE COUNTY - A man driving to work this morning was shot twice as he stopped at an intersection north of Pine Forest in Orange County.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told 12News the victim’s wounds are non-life threatening.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. A relative of the victim told 12News the victim was stopped at a stop sign at the end of 2802 at Aunt Sadie Ln. He noticed a white Dodge Van parked near a 2-story house. He heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. He heard a second shot and sped off. He called 911 once he was away from the scene.

Investigators have not yet made an arrest. The Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said more information would be available later today.

