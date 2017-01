One man was rescued from a house fire in the 4400 block of Woodlawn Avenue in the north end of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT - Beaumont firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 4400 block of Woodlawn Ave in the north end.

One man was rescued and treated for minor injuries following the fire which was confined to one room of the house according to Captain Brad Penisson of the Beaumont Fire Department.





(© 2017 KBMT)