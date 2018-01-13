Man injured, suspect in custody after Hardin County shooting

HARDIN COUNTY - The Hardin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting just outside the city limits of Sour Lake.

Sheriff Mark Davis said deputies received a call in reference to a shooting on the 17000 block of Roadway Street inside a mobile home at 5:04 p.m.

The 34-year-old male victim of Lumberton was shot in head and was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in critical condition

Sheriff Davis said the 37-year-old suspect of Lumberton is currently in custody and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Deputies said there were multiple people inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said alcohol is a factor in what led up to the shooting.

