William Elbert Grubbs, 45, of Orange

A man from Orange could be called the man with 18-different names after Vidor police say he not only tried to pass himself off as someone else, but was caught with fake IDs, drugs and other items used in a fake-check scheme.

According to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, around 11:30 a.m. Monday officers stopped a speeder on I-10 near FM 1132. The driver handed the officer a driver’s license with the name David Henry Wurtz. When the Officer asked dispatch to verify the license and check to see if there were any warrants, a detective from the Vidor Police Department recognized the name from an on-going investigation involving a counterfeit check cashing ring involved a chase with police last week.

When the detective arrived at the scene, he identified the driver by his real name, William Elbert Grubbs, 45, of Orange. Upon being confronted with his real identity, Mr. Grubbs began to run away at which time officers initiated a foot pursuit and tased Mr. Grubbs.

Mr. Grubbs was arrested and taken to the Orange County jail.

Police say they found two loaded guns in Grubbs’ car. The guns had been reported stolen. They also say they found two printers, a laptop computer, numerous fictitious checks, a large amount of blank check paper stock, and 18 government issued identification cards issued to numerous individuals. Officers also found drugs hidden in the car.

Chief Carroll said Mr. Grubbs has an extensive criminal history and commended his officers for their diligence in the investigation.

BACKGROUND SUPPLIED BY VIDOR POLICE DEPARTMENT:

William Elbert Grubbs Age: 45 Hometown: Orange, Texas

The charges are as follows:

Charge Bond

Felon in Possession of a Firearm Pending

Felon in Possession of a Firearm Pending

Possession of a Controlled Substance (warrant) $100,000

Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information Pending

Forgery of a Financial Instrument Pending

Forgery of a Government Document Pending

Possession of a Controlled Substance Pending





(© 2017 KBMT)