Man found deceased under van in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - A man is dead following a tragic accident in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police say officers were called to a home in the 11-hundred block of 8th avenue shortly before 10, Friday morning.

Investigators say it appears a man had been working on his vehicle when he became trapped underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The mans name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

