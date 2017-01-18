17-year-old arrested after killing autistic brother with baseball bat, sword

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Carroll County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly attacked and killed his autistic brother.

Deputies responded to a call on a reported murder that took place. According to the report, the father called in and said he found his autistic son dead in the living room while his other son was in the bedroom watching television.

When authorities entered the residence they found a dead male in the living room. He had extensive head trauma and a sword was sticking out of his mid-section. A baseball bat covered in blood was found near the body of the victim.

Deputies made their way to the master bedroom where they took the 17-year-old into custody without incident. The scabbard for the sword was found by authorities in the bedroom.

When questioned, the teenager admitted that he killed his brother with both the baseball bat and sword. He said he then took a shower, changed clothes, and sat down to watch TV. The 17-year-old also admitted to a house fire in April 2016 that happened at the residence.

The boy has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder, and arson. He is being held without bond at the Benton County Detention Center.

