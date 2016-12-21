Man Fights for His Life

Glenn Blank worked as the Chief Deputy at the Jasper county sheriff's office for five years. On Monday, he experienced lung failure leaving him hospitalized in critical condition. Now the sheriff's office and community are coming together to support the man who dedicated his life to helping others.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department was the scene of an outpouring of emotions as many gathered for Glenn Blank.

"We were at prayer last night and this morning," said Mitchell Newman, the sheriff of Jasper County.

Sheriff Newman says, Blank spent his life helping others as a paramedic before he joined the Jasper County Sheriff's office.

"He decided he wanted to become a police officer and went to school and came here," said Newman.

But due to health complications, blank left the job he loved and on Monday, his lungs failed. He is currently being treated at a Houston hospital leaving his partners praying for a speedy recovery.

"Glenn is fighting for his life and we all need to pray for him," said cal Morgan, the Chief Deputy.

Glenn is expected to receive new lungs. However, the transplant can not take place until the infection in his current lungs is under control.

"Pray, keep praying. We need a miracle," said Newman.

The Jasper County Sheriffs Department says, if you would like more information on how to reach out to blank and his family, you can contact the department.

