(Photo: ‎Sophia Martin)

KUSA - A man was airlifted to a hospital after he doused himself and his car in gasoline outside of a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday.

Lafayette Police told 9NEWS just before 5:30 p.m., the man drove around the Walmart parking lot on US 287 and yelled at bystanders to watch him.



He then doused himself and the car with gasoline, igniting both himself and the car. He then got out of the car while on fire and began walking around.

Bystanders told him he was on fire and tried to help, but said the man was making comments about not wanting to be put out.

Those bystanders were eventually able to put the man out, but not the vehicle.

Vehicle caught on fire in the Walmart parking lot in Lafayette Victim severely injured according to witnesses pic.twitter.com/37pic4bMXc — Paul Aiken (@PaulAikenBDC) March 26, 2017

Emergency crews responded, and the man was taken by helicopter to University Hospital.

No one else was physically injured, and no other property was damaged.

The name of the man was not released, and his condition is unknown.

