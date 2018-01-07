Man dies after shooting at Port Arthur Inn on Sunday

PORT ARTHUR - The Port Arthur Police Department says that a black male has died after he was shot at the Port Arthur Inn on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that the male, approximately 30-years-old, was shot in the chest with a shotgun at close range in the 3800 block of Gulfway Drive.

He died from his injuries on the way to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators tell 12 News the cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police say they are still investigating.

