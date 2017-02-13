Man charged with murder of tenant in Vidor, now under arrest for DWI

A Vidor man who is facing a murder charge of one of his tenants in January, is now under arrest for driving while under the influence.

The Vidor Police Department tell 12news, James McClelland is now facing a DWI charge after he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop Monday, around 11:45 p.m.

McClelland is also charged with the shooting death of one of his tenants, 38-year-old Chris Nicolasora back in January.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two. However, officers have not determined if McClelland was under the influence at the time of the incident.

(© 2017 KBMT)