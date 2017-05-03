Man caught on video knocking woman unconscious will be charged with assault

VIDOR - A man caught on video assaulting a woman in Vidor will be charged with assault.

Vidor Police have not released the man's name but tell 12News that he will be charged with "assault family violence" after security video at a Vidor convenience store caught him punching a woman several times.

The video shows the man and woman talking at first next to the Paco Convenience Store on Highway 12 before the man starts punching the woman knocking her unconscious.

The video also shows the man kicking the woman at least once after she fell down.

© 2017 KBMT-TV