Man breaks into Hamshire convenience store, steals only cigarettes

Jefferson County deputies are loooking for the man who stole cigarettes from a Hamshire convenience store early Sunday morning. Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

HAMSHIRE - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a seemingly brand-conscious burglar who struck a Hamshire convenience store early Sunday morning.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On 4/9/2017 at approximately 4:20 a.m. a white male smashed the front door out at the Longhorn Drive Inn, located at 24802 Hwy 124 in Hamshire, Texas.

The white male suspect appeared to be in his late 30’s, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

He wore a white T-shirt over his head to hide his face.

After breaking into the store, the suspect used a crow bar to gain access into the cigarette storage area.

Once inside, he stole numerous cartons of Marlboro Brand cigarettes.

He was last seen driving South on Hwy 124 in an older model car.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477 or Deputy Powell at 409-835-8411.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

