BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police received of a report of a disturbance at Kroger on Phelan Blvd in Beaumont right after 3:00 Monday afternoon.

The suspect and victim had an altercation which led to the suspect striking the victim with a wine bottle and continued to assault him. The suspect then ran when officers arrived and were able to apprehend him a short time later.

The victim was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth and is in critical condition. The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault.

(© 2017 KBMT)