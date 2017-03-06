KBMT
Close

Man beaten with wine bottle at Kroger on Phelan, in critical condition

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 6:04 PM. CST March 06, 2017

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police received of a report of a disturbance at Kroger on Phelan Blvd in Beaumont right after 3:00 Monday afternoon. 

The suspect and victim had an altercation which led to the suspect striking the victim with a wine bottle and continued to assault him. The suspect then ran when officers arrived and were able to apprehend him a short time later. 

The victim was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth and is in critical condition. The suspect will be charged with aggravated assault. 

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories