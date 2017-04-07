Man arrested Monday in Vidor found hanging in Orange County Jail cell Friday

ORANGE - An inmate at the Orange County Jail is in critical condition in a Beaumont hospital after he was found hanging in his cell Thursday morning.

The 59 year-old male inmate was arrested earlier this week on Monday, April 3, by Vidor Police on a bond forfeiture warrant, stemming from a DWI arrest according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He was housed in the jail's infirmary after falling out of his bunk in another part of the jail the release.

The on-duty nurse found him hanging in his cell at about 10:36 a.m. Thursday morning the release said.

Rounds were made every 25 minutes by the nurse who was making her rounds about five minutes early when she found the inmate according to the release.

Medical and jail staff responded to assist and reported that when an Acadian Ambulance arrived the inmate's breathing was labored but he was breathing on his own the release said.

Acadian Ambulance transported him to the Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he is in critical condition the release said.

Texas Rangers will be investigating the incident with assistance from Orange Sheriff's Office investigators and the DA investigator.

The sheriff's office expects to release more information later Friday afternoon.

