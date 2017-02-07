Man arrested after public intoxication and resisting arrest on MLK

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police were getting fuel at Criss Cross convenience store at the 300 block of South MLK Parkway Jr at about 10:30 Tuesday evening when they spotted a man under the influence.

The officers questioned the man and later attempted to arrest him but he resisted.

Beaumont Police Department called for backup in order to detain the man. Beaumont fire and EMS arrived on scene as well as other law enforcement officers. One patrol car crashed into a pole and caused minor damage to the car while trying to get to the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

It took three officers to get him under control and in handcuffs. He was transported to a local hospital to get check out by medical professions.

Once he is cleared by the hospital, he will be going to jail for public intoxication, resisting arrest and possible assault of a peace officer.

