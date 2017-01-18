Man accused of 1997 Beaumont murder stands trial in Jefferson County courtroom

BEAUMONT - Today investigators with the Beaumont Police Department took the stand today to recall what they discovered at the 57-year-old Sonia Bloom’s home almost 20 years ago.

According to testimony, Beaumont Police Department found Bloom's badly decomposed body lying face down with her hands tied behind her back with a shoelace. Photo evidence showed a shoe near Bloom’s head that was missing a lace.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gregory Michael told police in a 2011 interview he denied knowing Bloom. He denied being connected to her murder and denied having sex with her, according to the affidavit.

That affidavit shows that in 2010, a DNA system showed a possible contributor of DNA found at the crime scene. Michael's DNA was the only set recovered from the scene.





Bloom's daughter Tammy Gilmore who says that she wants closure.

"Again I want justice to be served and I have no other comment,” Gilmore said.

“I knew that this day would come, I didn't know when but I knew it would be here...that's all I have to say," Gilmore said.

Dr. Tommy Brown, who performed Bloom’s autopsy determined asphyxia due to strangulation was the cause of death.

Bloom’s apartment showed signs of forced entry. Former Beaumont Police officer and current Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy John Dean testified he believes Bloom did not know her killer.

Testimony will resume tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Judge Raquel West’s courtroom.

Michael faces life in prison without parole if he’s convicted of capital murder.

He’s currently serving a 60-year sentence for aggravated robbery.

(© 2017 KBMT)