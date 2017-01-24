Majestic Diamonds Jewelry store robbed by three armed men

BEAUMONT - According to Beaumont Police Department, a robbery occurred at Majestic Diamonds at the 100 block of Dowlen road in Beaumont at 11:30 Tuesday morning.

First suspect entered the store and asked to look at some diamonds. The other two suspects entered the store displaying pistols and demanded cash from the register.





The three suspects demanded the jewelry and threw a bag at the owner.





The owner ran to the back of the store as the suspects ran out around the side of the building.

No one was injured during the robbery and it is unknown how much money or jewelry was stolen.

