Lung transplant gives former Jasper County deputy gift of life for Christmas

Glenn Bank

JASPER - A former Jasper County Sheriff's deputy who has been fighting for his life is about to get the ultimate Christmas present from a complete stranger.

Glenn Blank's family found out Friday a donor had been found and that he will be undergoing a lung transplant on Christmas Eve according to a Facebook post by his wife, Mandi Blank.

Earlier this week the former chief deputy experienced lung failure leaving him hospitalized in critical condition in Houston waiting for a suitable to donor so that he could undergo a lung transplant.

HELP | GoFundMe for Glenn Bank

Blank worked at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for five years until he was forced to stop working because of his condition.

A Houston man will be donating all of his organs to save others she wrote in the post noting that the donor's heart would be harvested first and that Blank's transplant surgery would be next.

She noted in the post that his surgeon has been doing transplants for 30 years and that he is one of the best at Houston Methodist Hospital where Blank is in a medically induced coma awaiting surgery.

"Everyone please continue to pray that the transplant goes smoothly and that the young man donating his organs knows Jesus and understands what an impact he will have on so many right here at Christmas," Mandi Blank said in the Facebook post.

The sheriff's office and community have come together to support the man who dedicated his life to helping others working first as a paramedic and then later becoming a deputy.

"Pray, keep praying. We need a miracle," Sheriff Newman said earlier this week and now it appears the miracle may happen.

"Talk about a Christmas Eve present! The gift of life is the best present ever!," Mandi Blank said on Facebook.

