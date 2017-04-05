Lumberton wreck involving BISD bus, big rig tractor, pick up sends students to hospital

LUMBERTON - A Beaumont school bus carrying elementary students back from a field trip was involved in a wreck with with a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig tractor Wednesday afternoon in Lumberton.

The bus was carrying 44 fourth grade students back to Charlton-pollard Elementary School in Beaumont after a field trip to the Big Thicket National Preserve according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

One five year-old patient was flown to Houston Memorial Hermann Hospital with a head injury and is in serious but stable condition according to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital director of critical and emergency care Laura Adler.

Staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital have seen 12 children and two parents and the other injured are bruised and being checked for broken bones but their injuries are not life-threatening according to Adler.

The youngest child seen at St. Elizabeth was five and the oldest was ten Adler said.

Medics treated 35 patients in total from the scene according Denise Richter of Acadian Ambulance.

A total of 26 students have been transported to the hospital according to BISD.

Eleven patients have arrived at the Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital ER and they are expecting more according to Christus spokesperson Karen Stublefield.

Five students and one teacher are currently in stable condition at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont according to Baptist spokesperson Mary Poole.

Lumberton EMS transported one patient to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and three to Baptist Hospital according to Richter.

Acadian Ambulance transported two non-emergency patients to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and four non-emergency patients to Victory Hospital according to Richter.

An "am-bus" is headed to the scene to transport other patients.

At least eight ambulances from Lumberton EMS, Acadian Ambulance and Beaumont EMS responded along with the Lumberton Fire Department to the scene of the wreck at Highway 69 and West Walton Road.

