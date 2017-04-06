Lumberton Police expect charges in Wednesday BISD bus wreck

Photo/ KBMT-William Blanchette

LUMBERTON - Police expect charges to be filed and are working to recover video from Wednesday's wreck involving a Beaumont school bus and two trucks in Lumberton.

Because the investigation is in its early stages police are unsure of exactly what the charges will be but believe the bus driver may be at fault Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins told 12News.

The hard drive from the bus' digital video system may have been damaged in the crash and police are currently unable to view video from the incident Sullins said.

They plan on contacting the video system's manufacturer for assistance in recovering the video he said.

The bus was equipped with seat belts according to Lumberton Police.

Two of the children on the bus told police that it appeared that the bus driver may have fallen asleep Sullins said.

The bus driver's blood was tested but Sullins does not expect the results to show intoxication.

The wreck happened just before 2 p.m. on southbound U.S. 69 at West Walton Road Wednesday as the Beaumont Independent School District bus was carrying 43 fourth grade students and five adults back to Charlton-Pollard Elementary school following a field trip the Big Thicket National Preserve according to a release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police say that it appears that the southbound bus struck the rear of a truck tractor and then a Dodge pick up before crossing over through the northbound lanes and came to a stop in a ditch on the north bound side of the highway.

The truck-tractor and the pick up were also traveling south when the accident happened and were each occupied only by the driver police said.

Lumberton Police say that 25 patients were transported to Beaumont hospitals by Lumberton EMS, Acadian Ambulance and City of Beaumont EMS ambulances.

Sixteen were transported to Christus S. Elizabeth Hospital, five to Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas and four to Medical Center of Southeast Texas's Victory Campus according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

“Luckily, there were no deaths here. Some injuries, some scared kids, but they all did really well and were really well behaved.” Said Chief Danny Sullins with Lumberton Police Department.

© 2017 KBMT-TV