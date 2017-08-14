Lumberton player stable after Friday-night injury

A Lumberton High School football player that was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital Friday is in stable condition as of Monday morning.

A Lumberton ISD spokesperson released a statement saying, “The family continues to get good news with positive test/scan results with the timeline for progress continuing to improve. Additionally his father shared with Coach Babin that the doctor reiterated that the response time of the staff and EMS has put him in a much better position. His father also expressed his thankfulness for the continuous community-based support and prayers. “

The spokesperson said LISD appreciates the support of the Southeast Texas community for this student, his family, coaches, staff and team.

