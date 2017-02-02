Lumberton man pleads guilty to continuous sexual assault of child, gets 25 years with no parole

George Patrick Ashy, 34, of Lumberton Photo/Hardin County Sherif's Office

KOUNTZE - A Lumberton man was sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child last week.

George Patrick Ashy, 34, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on January 25, 2017, to 25 years in prison with no parole on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child according to the Hardin County District Clerk's Office.

Ashy was arrested at his home on Ginger Drive in Lumberton in June 2016 after a multi-agency investigation into child pornography according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins.

The case was investigated by the Lumberton and Beaumont Police Departments, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Sullins said.

